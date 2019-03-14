Erin Holland, the Australian beauty winning hearts in Pakistan

The Australian beauty Erin Holland has mesmerised the Pakistani crowd; she is a soprano singer and the winner of Miss World Australia 2013. Holland has also been a presenter for the cricket league in India, IPL. After showcasing her talents in IPL she is now seen covering PSL 2019 matches being held in Karachi. Holland is also a known model that has worked with various brands.

Holland who has embraced the PSL stage in both Dubai and now currently Karachi, has been the talk of the city, people of Pakistan have been overwhelmed by her graceful attitude and kind words about the country and PSL. Recently she was seen in an interview with Bilal Ashraf which went viral on Instagram in which she talked about the Pakistani crowd and responded, ‘they are one of the most passionate crowds I’ve ever seen’ and ‘how excited the fans are, they are so happy that it’s here,’ referring to the matches being played in Pakistan, the crowd is undoubtedly the loudest and eager about cricket.

Holland was also asked about how she developed an interest in cricket to which she replied that her father was obsessed with cricket along with her younger brother who played, ‘summers in Australia is cricket’. Furthermore, Erin added how she wanted to try delicious Pakistani food that is a little less spicy, because since her PSL tour in Karachi she’s been exposed to local hot spicy food, and we wish her good luck in her quest to find non-spicy food here.

PSL fourth edition has proven to be greater and better with many stars from all around coming and celebrating the beautiful game and were hoping to see her on the PSL fifth edition.

Published in Daily Times, March 14th 2019.