Modi tags Bollywood actors in pre-election Twitter blitz

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter account and tagged various big names from the Indian film industry to encourage the citizens of the country to come out and vote in large numbers in the upcoming Indian elections.

Bollywood biggies like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Shankar Mahadevan, Lata Mangeshkar, AR Rahman, Bajpayee Manoj, are among the few Modi tagged in his recent tweets.

