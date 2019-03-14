‘Full House’ fans express shock over Lori Loughlin’s involvement in college admissions bribery case

After Lori Loughlin’s name was revealed among those in a sweeping admissions bribery case brought to federal court Tuesday, fans have been responding to the news on social media.

“Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman was also indicted, but Loughlin’s “Full House” character Aunt Becky appeared to get even more attention on Twitter.

“I can’t stop laughing at how Lori Loughlin is implicated in a federal mail fraud scandal and the thing that’s trending is ‘Aunt Becky,’ ” one user tweeted.

“So Aunt Becky from Full House and Lynette Scavo from Desperate Housewives are involved in this college exam scheme and have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Why is everything so weird now,” another person said.

“Aunt Becky paid $500,000 to bribe her daughters’ way into USC? A HALF A MILLION DOLLARS just to get them into USC? How bad were their grades and test scores?” another tweeted with a “Full House” gif.

“Lori Loughlin and SCAM do not belong in the same sentence??? Aunt Becky would never” another tweeted.

“I wake up and…. *throws dart at board* Aunt Becky from Full House is… *spins wheel* Involved in a college sports scandal!??” another said.

“This all started when Aunt Becky and Uncle Jesse tried to lie to get their twins into that fancy preschool,” another tweeted, referencing a “Full House” episode.

“I know Stavros framed Aunt Becky for this and I won’t stop trying until I figure out how,” another said.

Fans also reacted in the comment section of Loughlin’s Facebook page.

“whoa, just heard the news about cheating on college entrance exams and you were named…..you have a lot of ‘splainin’ to do,” onecommenter wrote.

“As if Celebrities don’t have enough privilege, they take spaces away from College applicants who have worked for their achievements! Criminal!” another said.

“I thought you were one of the ‘good’ ones,” another wrote. “You’re just like the rest of the actors/actresses-fake, a socialist and will spend whatever it takes to get what you want without having to work hard for it! You’re a disgrace!!!”

“Shame on you Lori!!!! Goody two shoes Lori got caught. Hallmark remove her shows!!!!” another said.

