Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra disqualified by ECP

KARACHI: Election commission of Pakistan disqualifies Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra on Wednesday for switching parties.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui filed a petition for Vohra’s disqualification. Chief Election Commissioner Sadar Muhammad Raza Khan was the head of the bench which disqualified Vohra.

Vohra was selected as Deputy Mayor Karachi on ticket of MQM-P, later he joined Mustafa Kamal’s Pak Sarzamen Party (PSP).

Arshad Vohra was elected Member provincial assembly (MPA) from ps-115 constituency. He is the former chairman of SITE association.