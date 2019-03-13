Bilawal Bhutto advised Fawad to be human first before being a politician

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hits back Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s “U turn” tweet on Wednesday.

In his tweet Bilawal advised Fawad to be human first before being a politician.

If U-turns make great leaders in Naya-Pakistan your saying I am now Leader of the Century? Also visiting someone who is ill should be seen for what it is. Humanity above politics. Pehlay insan bano phir syasatan bano. Remember NS visit when the old khan fell and broke his back? https://t.co/SiAl86H7JP — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 13, 2019

On 11th March, the Minister of Information called the meeting of “Bilawal and Nawaz” U-turn of the century. He tweeted “U Turn of the Century Grandson of Bhutto reunion with Munh Bola Beta of Zia Ul Haq”. And said that the meeting is nothing more than an alliance of the corrupt.

In reply Bilawal Bhutto asked “If U-turns make great leaders in Naya-Pakistan your saying I am now Leader of the Century?”

“Also visiting someone who is ill should be seen for what it is. Humanity above politics.” Bilawal tweeted.

He added “Remember when Nawaz Sharif visit when the old khan fell and broke his back?”

The Bilawal-Nawaz meeting has been praised by public. Maryam Nawaz and other political leaders have appreciated the kind gesture of Bilawal Bhutto.