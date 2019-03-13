Bigger heart

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s recent meeting with incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore was a positive gesture at a time when Pakistan’s politics is deeply polarised.

Despite being political rivals, this meeting to call upon a sick leader implied political maturity on part of Bilawal. Their parties’ rivalries go back several decades and there were certain points when bitterness was at its peak, especially throughout the 1990s. Times has indeed changed a lot.

However, the reaction shown by some PTI leaders such as information minister Fawad Chaudhry were immature yet despicable. Name-calling, using accusatory tone and being indifferent to the former PM’s health issues are of deep concern for the political realm.

This is not what Naya Pakistan was supposed to be about. Bilawal may be inexperienced in traditional politics but he has proven himself to be a far better human being unlike those whose only job is to take jibes at others.

Calling upon people when they are sick represents humanity in its full form and Bilawal has set a commendable precedent as an opposition leader.

Though PM Imran Khan has announced concerns over Nawaz Sharif’s health, he’s yet to visit him in jail. Back in May 2013, Sharif personally visited Khan at Shaukat Khanum Hospital when the latter was injured after an accident-even though their political rivalry was its peak.

While the PM may not be responsible for his ministers’ remarks, he certainly could refrain them from using foul language on social media and in pressers.

It is pertinent to mention that ministers represent the state and their comments are considered a government’s policy.

Should it be assumed that they are acting on behalf of the top leadership? Perhaps, the PM needs to introspect such statements and prevent further polarisation.

Politics of this country cannot afford such kind of theatrics and childish attitude. A policy needs to be adopted for oversight of ministers’ statements along with their performance reviews.

Some of them such as Faisal Vawda often appear on the media instead of looking after their ministries. That needs to change soon enough. *

Published in Daily Times, March 13th 2019.