Taliban, US confirm ‘progress’ at Doha talks but fail to reach any agreement

Afghan Taliban and the United States have concluded another round of peace talks in Qatar, claiming “progress” but failed to announce any agreement, the Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid and the American peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said late Tuesday.

Mujahid said “progress was achieved” regarding the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Afghanistan and preventing anyone from harming others from Afghan soil in the talks that began on February 25 and continued until March 12.

Khalilzad, in a series of tweets, said that both sides agreed on a draft of the issues of the withdrawal and counter-terrorism efforts.

“Peace requires agreement on four issues: counter-terrorism assurances, troop withdrawal, intra-Afghan dialogue, and a comprehensive ceasefire. In January talks, we “agreed in principle” on these four elements. We’re now “agreed in draft” on the first two,” Khalilzad, who led the US side in the talks tweeted.

“When the agreement in draft about a withdrawal timeline and effective counterterrorism measures is finalized, the Taliban and other Afghans, including the government, will begin intra-Afghan negotiations on a political settlement and comprehensive ceasefire,” he said.

He said the conditions for peace have improved and that all sides want to end the war. “Despite ups and downs, we kept things on track and made real strides,” he said.

The US envoy said he will now hold discussions in Washington and consultations with other partners, adding the Taliban and the US officials will meet again soon, and there is no final agreement until everything is agreed.

On his part, the Taliban spokesman said in a statement that both sides also exchanged views as “how and when will all foreign forces exit Afghanistan and through what method? Similarly, how will the United States and her allies be given assurances about future Afghanistan? “Progress was achieved regarding both these issues. For now, both sides will deliberate over the achieved progress, share it with their respective leaderships and prepare for the upcoming meeting, the date of which shall be set by both negotiation teams,” he further said.

“It should be mentioned that no agreement was reached regarding a ceasefire and neither talks with the Kabul administration nor other issues were made part of the current agenda. Reports by some media outlets in this regard are baseless.”

Troops’ withdrawal time-frame and al-Qaeda issues

A former member of the Taliban political office in Qatar told Daily Times that both sides have differences over timing about the withdrawal of the foreign forces as Taliban want withdrawal in three to five months but the US suggests 18 months to two years.

Taliban political office head Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who monitored the talks in Qatar and occasionally joined the parleys, later agreed on eight-month for the troops’ withdrawal, a source familiar with the talks said.

“The US wants to mention some groups that Taliban will not allow anyone to use Afghanistan against other countries but Taliban insist that name of any group should not be mentioned in the joint statement or possible agreement,” he said. Another Taliban leader told Daily Times that Taliban leadership council (rehbari shura) has strongly opposed mentioning al-Qaeda in the statement and has conveyed to the negotiation team to not accept the Americans demand.

Taliban have concerns that condemnation of al-Qaeda could also create anger within the Taliban ranks and the hardliners among the Taliban could even part ways or join the Islamic State. So Taliban are in a fix over this situation. Taliban even do not call al-Qaeda as terrorist.

The Taliban spokesman on a number of occasions has said al-Qaeda does not exist in Afghanistan and most of its militants have gone back to their respective countries.

Published in Daily Times, March 13th 2019.