Two terrorists, three abettors nabbed

At least two terrorists and their three facilitators were arrested in a joint operation of security forces along police in Mansehra on Tuesday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday. It said that the suspects were arrested during an intelligence based operation as a part of the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad. They were involved in terror incidents in the Hazara region, it added.

“The terrorists have been involved in target killings of police officials and attacks on military convoys,” the ISPR said.

The armed forces media wing said the suspects also carried out terror attacks on imambargahs.

Published in Daily Times, March 13th 2019.