Govt to offer Ramazan relief package worth Rs 2 bn

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), on Tuesday, gave its approval to the proposed Ramazan relief package for consumers. According to available information, Federal Finance Minister, Asad Umar, presided over a cabinet meeting called to discuss a twelve-point agenda, including a review of the new postage rates. During the meeting, the committee approved the relief package to the tune of Rs 2 billion for the upcoming month of Ramzan proposed by the Federal Ministry of Industries and Production. The package would include discounts, ranging from Rs 4 to Rs 50, offered at utility stores. Previously, the cabinet committee had approved a supplementary grant of Rs 768.8 million to the Interior to complete its projects, including the improvement of security arrangements of the federal capital and the provision of e-passports. The ministry had earlier forwarded its recommendations for funds to ensure the maintenance of surveillance cameras and purchase of security vehicles for the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Published in Daily Times, March 13th 2019.