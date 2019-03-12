Pakistan successfully test-fires long-range smart missile from JF-17 Thunder

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Tuesday successfully test-fired indigenously developed extended range smart weapon from JF-17 multi-role fighter aircraft.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), “the weapon has been developed, integrated and qualified solely through indigenous efforts of Pakistani scientists and engineers.”

“Successful trial has provided JF-17 Thunder a very potent and assured day and night capability to engage variety of targets with pinpoint accuracy,” the military’s media wing said.

Pakistan Air Chief, Mujahid Anwar Khan, said it was another milestone for the country. He said if subjected to aggression by adversary, Pakistan would respond with full force. It is pertinent to mention here the sleek and lethal fighter aircraft JF-17 Thunder stands prominent in its own class of combat aircraft, indigenously built by Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Kamra in collaboration with China.

Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 Thunder had also exhibited its dazzling aerial display during the opening day of Radom International Airshow at Radom-Sakdu Airport, Poland in August last year.

Painted in the colour scheme of Pakistan’s national flag, the pride of the nation, JF-17 roared in the Polish skies and left the spectators spellbound with its breathtaking maneuvers.

The thundery performance by PAF’s display included some extraordinary aerobatics like the muscle climb, thunder turns, slow speed performance and inverted flight.

