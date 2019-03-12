PM Khan sings praises of nation’s generosity as dam fund hits 10 billion

Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Tuesday appreciated the nation for its generous contribution of Rs 10 billion to Diamer-Bhasha Dam Fund.

As the dam fund hit the big number of Rs10 billion, he took to social media to remark, “I will like to pay tribute to the generosity of the people of Pakistan for raising Rs10 billion for the dam’s fund.”

The Prime Minister also uploaded a screenshot of the Supreme Court website’s graph that showed the upward trajectory of the fund on social media. It claimed that Rs 10,007,099,978 had been donated to the bank account of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Prime Minister’s Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund.

By December, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data had revealed that overseas Pakistanis had contributed almost Rs1 billion to the dams fund.

Approximately Rs8.46 billion had been deposited in the five months after the fund opened. Locals and institutions contributed Rs7.46 billion and foreign donations amounted to Rs1 billion.

Former chief justice Saqib Nisar launched the fund on July 6 and PM Imran had joined him in his appeal to overcome the country’s water scarcity problem.

Meanwhile, PM Khan strongly criticised the existing taxation system as unjust, calling for its reforms to achieve durable economic progress. This was said as he presided over a meeting held to discuss proposals to increase revenue and tax base; develop tax collection on modern lines; use of technology and other reforms in the revenue board.

A statement from PM office said that he remarked that taxation statistics and system in vogue could, in no way, support the national economy. He added that at present, poor were paying taxes more than their financial capacity and called for steps to bring non-tax payers under the tax net. Hailing reforms in the taxation system as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s manifesto, Khan claimed that such steps would help revive the trust of taxpayers in the taxation system

Those present on the occasion included Finance Minister, Asad Umar; Minister of State for Revenue, Hamad Azhar; PM’s Special Assistant, Naeemul Haq; along with chairmen of Federal Board of Revenue and NADRA, as well as several renowned tax and economic experts.

Touching upon the 50,000 families affected by floods and famine in Balochistan, the premier directed Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal to take immediate measures for their rehabilitation. According to a statement, he said this during a meeting with Bait-ul-Mal President, Aun Abbas Bappi, at the PM house in Islamabad, called to discuss the performance of the organization, its ongoing projects and reforms.

PM office remained busy on Tuesday as Khan also held a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, here in Islamabad to discuss matters of mutual interest, which ranged from the country’s political situation to Pakistan-India tension.

Hussain greatly lauded the role played by the prime minister amid the escalation and assured him of his party’s full support.

The housing minister, Tariq Bashir Cheema, and PM’s special adviser on political affairs, Naeemul Haq, were also present on the occasion.

Another visitor that called on the PM Office in Islamabad was the chief executive of Corporation, Kimihide Ando, who met the prime minister, on Tuesday, along with his delegation.

Ando said that the Government of Japan had decided to increase its engagement with Pakistan and support its companies to increase their investment in the country. He further added that Mitsubishi had a long association with Pakistan of profitable business ventures in the last six decades while hoping that the business-friendly policies of the present government would encourage his company to further strengthen its footprint, especially in meeting energy requirements of Pakistan.

PM Khan greatly appreciated the interest to explore greater business opportunities in the country and apprised the delegation of various measures being taken to improve the ease of business in the country.

A statement from the PM Office read that he was accompanied by Atsushi Fujii, Country Head in Pakistan, Kenichiro Hirai, General Manager, Kosuke Makino, CEO- Tabeer Energy Pvt Ltd and Yasir Mukhtar. PM’s Advisor, Abdul Razzak Dawood; Energy Task Force Chairman, Nadeem Babar, and senior officials were also present during the meeting.

During a similar meeting with Turkmen Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov, the prime minister, on Tuesday, expressed satisfaction over the existing bilateral ties between Pakistan and Turkmenistan, emphasizing upon endeavours to enhance bilateral trade and economic relations.

Published in Daily Times, March 13th 2019.