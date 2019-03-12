CAA worker sets example by returning jewellery worth Rs 4mn to owner

A worker of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) set a new example of honesty as she returned jewellery worth Rs 4 million to the owner. According to details, the incident happened at Lahore Airport where a citizen, named Mushtaq, forgot his jewellery bag at the international departure lounge of the airport. The female CAA worker, identified as Shama, took the bag in her custody and informed the manager of Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore. The manager traced Mushtaq’s family with the help of phone and returned the bag having jewels worth Rs 4 million. Mushtaq’s family thanked the CAA, airport management and Shama for returning the bag.

Published in Daily Times, March 13th 2019.