Spring it on

As a blissful row of colorful flowers adorn every street in the city, it is pure joy to see a large cluster of plants, trees and bright flowers outside each home. Spring mornings seem happier with all the many colors around us this beautiful season. As I take a morning walk, there is a spectrum at full bloom every step of the way. Why not bring a little bit of spring at home?

There is a number of ways to add all the beautiful spring colors to our own home and office environment. Little things of color can add so much life around us. Here are a few handy tips on how we can “Spring it up” this season!

Spring at home

Just a few pieces of décor or even one statement piece of furniture can completely transform the look of your home. It is such a great weather to bring in some lush green plants and even indoor flowers. Having plants in your environment brings instant color and radiance.

Lime & lemon

Lime and Lemon are not only good to cool off a heated summer with some tangy lemonade; they are even great colors to be added to your palette this season. A Lemon plant pot, to a lime green cushion or a yellow hand bag, Lime and Lemon are beautiful colors to add some funk at home or even while you style yourself.

Make a bright statement

Even if you have white walls with beige furniture, just a little bit added color can dramatically transform the house! Colors like Red, Orange and shades of green are great colors that can bring contrast in the interior.

A hint of Spring

In the same way we can add accessories, bright statement necklaces and funky nail paints to add a pop of color. Look at some rainbow for color ideas this season. Dare to wear some red and hot pink “Shalwar Kameez” or even a yellow t shirt with denim jeans. Play with colors this season.

“Hari hari churiyaan”

And what a season to bring back the bangle trend! There is a wide range of bright, glass “churiyaan” in the market which can add a pop of color to a single tone outfit. Large, chunky bangles and colorful bracelets are great pieces for accessorizing.

Funky hair

Add some color in your hair! Some pink, blue and green streaks or a full hair dye into a color you always wanted to be! Little bow ties, fake flower accessories and bright scarves- get experimental with hairdos too. Real flowers tucked into your messy bun or lose braid- All these are some great ideas to funk it up. Celebrate this festive season. Happy- Spring!

Published in Daily Times, March 13th 2019.