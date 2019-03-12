Will Smith’s dance in ‘Aladdin’ seems Bollywood inspired

Soon after the worrying response to the first trailer for Aladdin, Disney has dropped another trailer ahead of the film’s May release. The new trailer offers fans of the original animated film loads of nostalgic nods, heaps of colourful action, and even a Bollywood style song-and-dance number.

But most importantly, the new trailer actually shows the beloved characters in action. Mena Massoud retains his American accent in the lead role, Naomi Scott has fewer lines but several moments to look regal in her intricate costumes, but Marwan Kenzari is still a little underwhelming as the villainous Jafar.

Fortunately for fans, though, Disney seems to have assigned all its resources in finishing the CGI on Will Smith’s Genie, a character that was almost universally derided when the last trailer dropped. A point of contention might be the amount of time he seems to spend in human form, and not his iconic blue.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to Agrabah, Aladdin is written by John August and Ritchie. The film also stars David Negahban as the Sultan; Nasim Pedrad as Dalia and Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders.

The film is the latest in this new wave of live-action remakes of classic Disney animated films, which include Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book, Maleficent and Dumbo, which releases this month.

The studio also has a live-action Lion King and Mulan in development, as well as a sequel to the Jungle Book.

Published in Daily Times, March 13th 2019.