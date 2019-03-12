India is world’s second-largest arms importer

India was the second largest arms importer from 2014-2018. This was revealed by a Sweden-based think tank and India was accounted for 9.5 percent of the global total.

Combat aircraft ordered from Russia 2001 and submarines ordered from France in 2008 were delivered late due to which Indian exports were decreased.

Israel, the U.S., and France all increased their arms exports to India in 2014-18. Russia’s exports are expected to go up with India as they have signed few deals. These include S-400 air defense systems, four stealth frigates, AK-203 assault rifles, a second nuclear attack submarine on lease, and deals for Kamov-226T utility helicopters, Mi-17 helicopters and short-range defense systems.

Despite the increasing tensions between India and Pakistan, the arms imports of both countries have decreased. On the other hand, Pakistan stands on 11th number, accounting for 2.7% of all global imports. Pakistan’s biggest source was China, followed by the U.S and Russia.

China, which has emerged as a major arms exporter, has increased its share by 2.7% for 2014-18 compared to 2009-13. Its biggest customers are Pakistan and Bangladesh.