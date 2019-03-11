Moot stresses NAP be implemented in letter and spirit

An array of clerics and religious scholars, on Monday, called for a true implementation, in letter and spirit, of the National Action Plan (NAP) to annihilate terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence.

While addressing ‘Pakistan Stability Conference’, here at Islamabad Hotel, religious leaders across the board remarked that NAP had come into being with the consent of all religious and political organizations of Pakistan. They claimed that religious leaders had always stood united with the government of Pakistan to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country.

Pakistan Ulema Council, Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, presided over the conference and said that various centres of leading Ulemas and scholars had been constituted in Punjab for smooth coordination with the religious community. The religious leadership would soon coordinate with the government to resolve all issues of mosque and seminaries.

Leaders of different religious organisations and sects present on the occasion asserted that their organisations had always cooperated with the security and law enforcement agencies.

The participants also stated that Pakistan wanted peace and harmony with neighbouring countries, further adding that any aggression towards Pakistan would not be tolerated.

Pakistan was said to have rendered enormous sacrifices for the eradication of terrorism, which was clearly evident to the world. They chanted that Pakistan had played a frontline role against extremism after 9/11 and had presented its 80,000 martyrs who had laid their lives during the war to restore peace.

It was also pointed out that while the former regime had appeared unwilling to implement NAP, the current administration of the law agencies was determined to remain on the right track to keep a check on elements facilitating terrorists.

With regard to the issue of mosques being controlled by the authorities, the speakers stated that issues related to their registration would soon be sorted, further adding that the government should not alter the sects of its mosques and seminaries operating under its sway.

A joint declaration was also issued in this regard, officiating all that the religious leaders had earlier spoken in reference to the implementation of NAP and the issues of mosques and seminaries.

Published in Daily Times, March 12th 2019.