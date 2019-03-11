‘Sath Bharosay ka’:Nestle Pakistan launches Corporate Trust Campaign

Nestle Pakistan launched its Corporate Trust Campaign “Sath Bharosay Ka” at an event in Lahore. Freda Duplan , CEO Nestle Pakistan Limited, unveiled the new Corporate Trust Campaign to the audience. Nestle’s Corporate Campaign “Sath Bharosay Ka” peeks into the lives of the people of Pakistan hallmarking our purpose of enhancing the quality of life and contributing to a healthier future. For more than 150 years, Nestle with its international quality products has been a part of our consumers’ lives and stories.

Nestle, with its more than 2,000 quality brands, has positively impacted the lives of the people and has truly lived up to its promise of Good Food, Good Life all across the globe. The new corporate campaign brings to life the very brand purpose which is all about enhancing the quality of life and contributing to a healthier future. For the last 30 years, Nestle has had an incredible footprint and a meaningful presence in the lives of people of Pakistan with its numerous healthy and nutritious products. Nestle Pakistan is intrinsically linked to the health and resilience of the society we operate in. It operates in a way that is committed to the stakeholders and the communities for mutual growth and sustainability.

The event with its many facets had the audience engaged in various activities and conversations. A montage of Nestle journey in Pakistan was showcased through a video. An interesting quiz was conducted regarding the quality parameters practiced through a video. An interesting quiz was conducted regarding the quality parameters practiced by Nestle in Pakistan followed by short videos to better explain their quality processes and standards. Heart-warming success stories of Nestle employees shared with the audience was one of the key highlights of the launch event. Many celebrities and key opinion leaders also attended the event.

