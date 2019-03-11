Biopic on Mother Teresa in the works

A biographical drama film on Saint Mother Teresa, the founder of Missionaries of Charity, has been announced. The film will be directed by Seema Upadhyay, who has also penned the script, the producers said in a statement. The project’s cast and crew will feature both Hollywood and Bollywood artistes, the makers said. They said they met with Sister Prema Mary Pierick, current Superior General of the Missionaries of Charity, and Sister Lynne in Kolkata recently to take their blessings for the project. “We visited the charity of missionaries in Kolkata and the experience was surreal. Mother Prema prayed Hail Mary and seeked divine guidance for the film. They also blessed the whole team for their protection, completion and success of the film with the firm belief that it will bring peace and light to everyone associated with this film,” Upadhyay said in a statement. The project will be produced by Pradeep Sharma, Nitin Manmohan, Girish Johar & Prachi Manmohan.

Published in Daily Times, March 12th 2019.