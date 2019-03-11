Agent-mafia in the registration of vehicles should be eliminated: CM

A high-level meeting was held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday in which the performance of Excise and Taxation Department and launch of universal number plates were reviewed. Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the Excise and Taxation Department should particularly focus on giving facilities to the people and the role of agent-mafia in the registration of motorcycles and vehicles should be eliminated. The agent-mafia extorts money for the registration of vehicles in collusion with the concerned officials. I will not tolerate it and this should have to come to an end now, he added.

He hoped that the launch of universal number plates will help in identification of vehicles. Rush will be decreased in Lahore and Rawalpindi offices besides increasing the revenue. It is in my knowledge that file is willingly kept pending in the Excise Department, he said adding that the Excise Department officials who willingly create any trouble for the people should better find other job as undue delay in files’ disposal will not be tolerated now. He said that non-filers should not face any difficulty in the registration process after the purchase of vehicle of prescribed limit and they should also be facilitated with regard to registration. The Chief Minister directed the Excise Minister to conduct field visits for knowing public problems and ensure their redressal. Secretary Excise briefed about the launch of universal number plates. Excise Minister Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Secretary and DG Excise, CEO Punjab Safe City Authority and others attended the meeting.

In addition, it has been decided to expand the scope of cultural activities to the level of district and tehsil for the purpose of promoting the rich cultural heritage of the province. In this regard, a detailed briefing was given to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar about the working, performance, and capacity of Information and Culture Department at his office on Monday. Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister directed that Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC) should devise a comprehensive plan for promoting regional languages as it would help to promote and project the rich culture of the province. He further directed that devolution of the scope of arts councils to the level of the district should be reviewed. Exchange of cultural delegations with other provinces will promote inter-provincial harmony, he added.

Later on, Provincial Minister for Information Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday. During the meeting, different matters of mutual interest including the performance of the Information Department as well as the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR), Clean and Green Pakistan and tree-plantation campaign came under discussion.

The Chief Minister said that folk festivals and events will be held to promote the indigenous culture of Cholistan and Pakistan Day will be celebrated with full fanfare in the province. Meanwhile, the cultural float of Information Department will present cultural shows in different districts. He said that a social media unit will be established in the DGPR department and approval has been granted for the recruitments. The DGPR department will be synchronized with the latest requirements as the projection of the government’s performance through social media is the need of the hour. The meeting also deliberated upon the proposal of issuing Sehat Insaf Cards to the journalists in the province. The Chief Minister directed that the Information Department should present a report by preparing feasible recommendations in this regard. Secretary Information and DGPR briefed the meeting about the department. Provincial ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht and Syed Samsam Bukhari, chief secretary, chairman P&D, spokesman to CM and others attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister directed that organised awareness campaign should be run about Clean and Green Pakistan and tree-plantation campaign because participation of people from all walks of life is very essential to make them a success. The PTI government will hand-over a neat and clean Pakistan to the coming generations. The Provincial Information Minister should play the role of a bridge between the government and the media by visiting the offices of media houses and newspapers. It is also expected that the Information Minister will perform his duties according to the party policy, the Chief Minister concluded.

