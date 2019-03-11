PILER demands compensation to families of construction workers

Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) has expressed serious concern and deep sorrow on death of six workers, who fell from a construction lift while installing glass panes at 13th floor of an under-construction building in Clifton area in Karachi on Saturday morning.

In a statement here on Monday, PILER Executive Director Karamat Ali stated that the construction companies in the private sector are not providing health and safety facilities to the workers and it is observed that labour often works in dangerous conditions.

According to reports a substandard lift and trolley was being used, which resulted in broken down of its rope at 13th floor.

The statement said it is also a responsibility of the state to implement the relevant labour laws and conduct regular labour inspections at the workplaces. All the responsible persons should be arrested and given exemplary punishment through relevant courts of law. The failure of the said construction company and its contractor to provide timely medical support to the injured workers resulted in death of six workers. According to reports the local police rescued the workers who were lying injured and crying in a pool of blood. The area Police brought three bodies and other three in injured condition to the hospital, where they also died.

Occupational health and safety is given a meagre importance by the construction companies

This indicates a severe degree of apathy on part of the private sector companies towards safety of the workers. Occupational health and safety is given a meagre importance by the construction companies and workers lose their lives while working. The Sindh Assembly has passed Sindh Occupational Health and Safety Act 2017, which is yet to be implemented in the province as its rules of business are not ready.

The statement demanded the government to implement the law in its letter and spirit and provide immediate financial support to the families of the workers according to the relevant laws and pursue the case against the Construction Company and owner of the building to its logical conclusion.

Published in Daily Times, March 12th 2019.