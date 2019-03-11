Audit report hints at mismanagement and irregularities in the allotment by Municipal Corporation

The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has pointed out mismanagement and irregularities in the allotment of Municipal Corporation’s residence during the audit report for the year 2018. According to the Audit Report 2018, due to weak internal controls, the irregularities incurred resulted in illegal occupation on MCR staff residences and losses in rent collections.

The audit report has highlighted that former Municipal Officer (Regulation) Sadar Tashfeen retired on June 6, 2017. Since his retirement, initially he resided in TMA residence beside Kali Tanki Said Pur Road and now the officer is residing in RMC residence at Satellite Town.

Moreover, having been either retired or transferred from MCR, the following officers have illegally occupied the MCR residences: Muhammad Arshad – Sub Engineer, Abdul Salam – ATO (P), Mumtaz Tabussam – Ex TO (P&C), Anwar Qureshi – Clerk, Khan Majeed- Inspector, Malik Jamil – Sub Engineer, Rasheed – Secretary Union Council, Sadaqat – Sanitary Supervisor, Sadeeq Syed and Inspector Touqeer Nasir

Interestingly, the report revealed that some officials have handed over the residences officially allotted to them to their dears. Nazir Zada – Clerk, Muhammad Babar – DPA (IT), Asad Baig – Assistant and Superintendent Muhammad Waris have handed over the government residence illegally to someone else. The audit report also expressed concern over the illegal occupation of the government residences and stated that official residences are sublet to illegal occupants. The estate officer not taking action against the concerned in light of clear instructions from the house, court and competent authority highlights negligence of the property manager.

Moreover, according to MO Finance record, as per payroll only 39 employees are paying house rent.

The audit further revealed that the residences are allotted without the constitution of the allotment committee which is in violation of the rule. Allotment record not maintained, seniority list of employees is not maintained. House rent and 5 percent maintenance charges deduction details as per allotment record not maintained. The AGO has recommended recovery of penal rent at 60 % of basic pay be made from illegal occupants and residences be vacated as soon as possible besides allotment to eligible employees of MCR.

When contacted, Chief Officer of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi Khawaja Imran Safdar said that it is a fact that MCR residences are occupied by the retired or transferred employees. “We will take action against them as per law”, he added.

Published in Daily Times, March 12th 2019.