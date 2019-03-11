Does India want peace?

Since India signed an agreement of strategic partnership with the US in 2005, it started building economic and military relations with Afghanistan. With the passage of time it was quite clear that in the beginning India invested money in Afghanistan’s reconstruction projects and later it used its economic influence to create a military foothold and build its own intelligence network by placing intelligence operators in paramilitary units that was termed as a force to protect the Indian workers employed in construction projects. Likewise, India also placed its intelligence operators in its consulates established in Afghan towns located near the Durand Line.It also signed agreements for training Afghanistan’s army officers for the provision of defence equipment and weapons.

Thus making use of its intelligence network, India started sponsoring terrorism in the Balochistan province of Pakistan and in other border regions to internally weaken it and also to destabilise the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It also focused to build a strategic relationship with Afghanistan with a view to create a two front war scenario for Pakistan in the future.

In this context, to spoil Pakistan-US relations, India also kept blaming Pakistan for supporting the Taliban. Regarding sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan, former US Secretary of Defense, Chuck Hagel and former commander of the US and NATO forces in Afghanistan, General Stanley Mc Crystalstated that India was the key problem.

Since it wanted to have a long-term foothold to surround Pakistan, India eventually failed to recognise the fact that regional and global powers sought peace with the Taliban,but kept on opposing such measures.

Now, when US-Taliban talks are in progress, they are likely to result in an agreement. This hasn’t really been appreciated by New Delhi since it would likely reduce its foothold and prevent its nefarious activities against Pakistan. Hence, to jeopardise the US-Taliban negotiations, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi seemingly blamed Pakistan for the Pulwana attack in Kashmir to garner votes from nationalists and destabilise the region to some extent for pursuing hegemonic designs.

Although India falsely claimed that its war planes had hit a terrorist camp which allegedly killed about 300 terrorists, such notion turned out to be a figment of imagination since it clearly failed. Whereas, Pakistan chose to adopt a peaceful tone despite further acts of aggression by the Indians which led to capture of their pilot who was released eventually.

India is not paying any heed to such efforts as it has also refused to accept tangible mediation by regional and global powers.The Modi-led government is also discouraging sane voices from India from speaking up.

Modi’s policy indicates that India does not want peace in Afghanistan and, therefore, is bent upon prolonging the tensions. Hence, in this context, there are apprehensions that he may be planning another military misadventure. Thus, Pakistan needs to remain vigilant to thwart any impending Indian military moves.

The writer is a retired colonel, a former research fellow of the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) and senior research fellow, Strategic Vision Institute (SVI), Islamabad

Published in Daily Times, March 12th 2019.