CM directs improvements in education standard

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday directed the varsity administration to improve education standard of the University of Karachi. CM Shah made the remarks while chairing a high-level meeting relating to the varsity. The meeting was attended by KU’s Vice Chancellor Ajmal Khan, KU secretary and other officials. The chief minister said that the Sindh government wanted to restore the status of the varsity for which it had been renowned for its highest education standards. He questioned the progress of implementation on 37 recommendations forwarded by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for meliorations in education standards. VC Ajmal Khan briefed the chief minister that the varsity has implemented 25 out of 37 recommendations while application of the remaining suggestions was under progress. CM Shah asked VC to continue reporting the varsity-related issues to the provincial authorities. He said that the Sindh government will continue its support to its maximum for bringing improvement in the educational system. The chief minister also directed the varsity administration for the appointment of chairman on ‘Benazir Bhutto Chair’ at earliest.

Published in Daily Times, March 12th 2019.