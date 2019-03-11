Pak Citizen Portal sees a Filipino-Pakistani demand to let her head back home

A girl from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Monday, made use of Prime Minister Imran Khan’ Pakistan Citizen Portal to register a complaint against her father.

According to details, the girl has alleged that her father is keeping her hostage in her country of birth, Philippines, by not letting go of her official documents.

The Philippine-origin Pakistani Gul Nira had reached out to the portal to accuse her father of holding her passport and CNIC.

She claimed that her father had brought her to Pakistan 20 years ago after marrying her mother. “He raised me and provided me with education but when I went against him, he left me in the Philippines and kept my passport and CNIC,” she added.

An initial investigation into the complaint has revealed that her official documents clearly identified Muhammad Gulhabab as her father. However, Gulhabab has refused to recognize her as her daughter.

When asked why he left Gul in the Philippines, he could not muster a response.

The victim, meanwhile, demanded to return to Pakistan, further adding that she did not want anything else from her parents.

PM Khan has established the portal in the Prime Minister Office to facilitate the citizens who can now directly register complaints or make suggestions online.

Published in Daily Times, March 12th 2019.