Malir Police finds two bullet-riddled bodies

City police, on Monday, carried out a search operation in a house in Soomar Goth, situated in Steel Town, on intelligence and recovered two bullet-riddled bodies. Malir Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sarfaraz Nawaz claimed that bodies identified as of Imran and Waleed It is being said to be an incidence of an old enmity, whereas further investigation is underway. SSP Nawaz apprised the media sources that the police team had reached the spot after being informed about the presence of bodies. The police officials found no marks of torture on the bodies while the SSP added that bodies were approximately 48 hours old. The bodies were moved to a nearby medical facility for autopsy.

Published in Daily Times, March 12th 2019.