NAB earns goodwill of Saudi hotel amid non-payment clash

The accountability watchdog has helped resolve a payment clash between a hotel in Saudi Arabia and a Pakistani private Hajj organiser. On receiving a complaint against Karwan-e- Jamshed Tours & Travels with reference to non-payment of Saudi Riyal 127,425 to Al- Safwah Royal Orchid Hotel, Makkah, Saudi Arabia for Hajj session 2018, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned the travel agent in this regard. On the directions of the bureau chairman,Karwan-e-Jamshed owner, Mussarat Rasheed Jamshed, was called and to asked to settle all outstanding dues of Al Safwah Hotel.

On February 26, 2019, Jamshed appeared before the bureau and provided a payment receipt and clearance certificate issued by Al Safwah Hotel. When contacted by NAB, hotel management also confirmed the receipt of outstanding dues and the authenticity of the clearance certificate. NAB contacted Hotel Management of Al Safwah Royal Orchid Hotel Makkah, Saudi Arabia. The watchdog body was also emailed by Al Safwah Executive Secretary, Rafeeq Al – Hakimi, who clarified that all outstanding balance against the M/S Karwan – e – Jamshed Tours & Travels Pvt. Ltd. had been settled while attaching payment slip and Clearance Certificate to the correspondence.

Al-Hakim thanked NAB Chairman, Justice Javed Iqbal, and his team members for their timely cooperation and resolution of the outstanding dues.

Published in Daily Times, March 12th 2019.