Cardiologists examine Nawaz; suggest him to cycle

Doctors, on Monday, advised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to cycle on an exercise bike because of his health issues.

According to details, a two-member panel of specialist cardiologists, Dr Nadeem Malik and Dr Saqib Shafiq, from the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), examined Nawaz at the Kot Lakhpat jail and recommended him to cycle.

Hearing the recommendation, Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar, ordered the concerned authorities to provide an exercise bike to the former prime minister. His spokesman, Shahbaz Gill, said in his statement that the medical panel had examined Nawaz and advised him to cycle on an exercise bike. Moreover, a health unit was also set up at the jail where three cardiologists and technicians are present round the clock.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered Buzdar to ensure that every health facility available in the country was offered to Nawaz and give him the treatment of his choice. He had also assured of any assistance needed by Nawaz of the federal government. In a tweet, PM Khan had said, “I have asked the Punjab CM to ensure that every health facility in the country is made available for Nawaz Sharif to get the treatment of his choice. The federal govt will assist wherever required. I wish him good health.”

Published in Daily Times, March 12th 2019.