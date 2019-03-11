Turkmen FM due in Islamabad on Tuesday

Turkmen Foreign Minister, Rashid Meredov, is expected in Islamabad on Tuesday. The Deputy Chairman of Turkmen’s Cabinet of Ministers is being accompanied by a high-level delegation of Turkmen Minister for Energy along with other high-level officials on this trip. The two foreign ministers are likely to lead their respective delegations to the second round of Pakistan-Turkmenistan Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC), scheduled to be held in Islamabad. Meredov would also hold meetings with the federal ministers of finance, petroleum and energy during his visit. The Turkmen Minister’s visit would add momentum to the existing cooperation between the two countries at all fronts, including bilateral, regional and multilateral. It comes as a great validation of Pakistan’s endeavours to further its engagements with Turkmenistan in building a strong and economic bilateral partnership.

Published in Daily Times, March 12th 2019.