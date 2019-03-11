Still in stone-age

Sir: Our existing education system is still lagging behind the world. Just imagine, still we have hundreds of schools in Pakistan that have no toilet facilities. For instance, school in over are ie Government Boys Middle School Singanisar which is situated in the middle of our city Turbat is without toilets.

During study, students and teachers are bound to go nearby open space or behind the classrooms for excretion. I am unable to understand that schools allocation funds are always approved alongwith complete building having facilities of drinking water and toilets but many of schools in our remote areas are built without toilets. Point to ponder tor DC Turbat.

MUNEEB MA

Turbat

Published in Daily Times, March 12th 2019.