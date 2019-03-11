Political-economic crisis

Sir: First time in Pakistan history, family politics defeated and Imran Khan became prime minister of Pakistan. Amidst this change allegation of rigging and protest seen which were obvious and it was expected.

Present government is toeing same old problems, but CPEC firming us as a future hope for Pakistan. This project holds immense importance for both, China and Pakistan.

According to the agreement signed between Pakistan and China, a key element in this corridor is the creation of industrial parks, or special economic zones, would be done with the provision of water, perfect infrastructure, sufficient supply of energy and the capacity of self-service power.

But the main idea behind the plan actually lies in agriculture, contrary to popular belief that CPEC is a huge industrial and transport undertaking, involving power plants and highways, the plan actually engages in its greatest specificity, when it lays out the largest number of projects and plans for facilitation, in agriculture.

For agriculture, the plan outlines an agreement that runs from one end of the supply chain all the way to the other. From provision of seeds and other inputs, like fertilizer, credit and pesticides, Chinese enterprises will also operate their own farms, processing facilities for fruits and vegetables and grain.

Recently, China gave us $2 billion loan to provide much-needed breathing space to the new government. Moreover, $6 billion support package has come to Pakistan.

Despite Imran’s government announcing earlier this month it will seek assistance from the International Monetary Fund, Khan has once again recently voiced his reluctance to turn to the fund for Pakistan’s 13th bailout since the late 1980s.

Pakistan will now be able to negotiate with the lender from an “improved position,” An IMF program will also go a long way to bolster government discipline.

HAMD AZAN

Lahore

Published in Daily Times, March 12th 2019.