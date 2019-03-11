Nawaz can get himself treated in Sindh if he wishes: govt

Punjab government spokesperson Shahbaz Gill Monday said Nawaz Sharif is free to get himself treated in Sindh if he wishes to.

Reacting to a meeting between Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at the Kot Lakhpat jail, Gill said there is no politics being done over the health issue of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo.

At a joint press conference along with Punjab Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid, Gill said Nawaz Sharif can get his treatment done from a hospital of his choice. “Bilawal Bhutto offered Nawaz to have his treatment done from a hospital in Karachi, and we have no objection to it,” he said. “However, I just want to convey to Mian sahib that he is currently in a safe province,” he said, adding that there is nothing lacking in the medical facilities being provided to the former prime minister.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid said the government is ready to send Nawaz Sharif to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Karachi. He said the Punjab government has made no negligence vis-a-vis treatment of the former prime minister, “but nothing can be done until the patient himself is agreed for a treatment.” “We have never played politics on anybody’s illness. Nawaz Sharif can go anywhere in Pakistan for medical assistance,” she added.

Published in Daily Times, March 12th 2019.