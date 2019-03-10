Ethiopian plane crash kills all 157 aboard

An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 crashed on Sunday morning en route from Addis Ababa to Nairobi, killing all 149 passengers and eight crew on board, state media reported as world leaders offered condolences.

“We hereby confirm that our scheduled flight ET 302 from Addis Ababa to Nairobi was involved in accident,” the airline said in a statement, later confirming a report by Ethiopia’s FANA Broadcasting Corp that there were no survivors. “It is believed that there were 149 passengers and eight crew on board the flight,” it said. The airline has not provided information on passengers’ nationalities but there are reports people from 33 countries were on board. The crash came on the eve of a major, annual assembly of the UN Environment Programme opening in Nairobi.

State-owned Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest carrier, said the plane had taken off at 8:38am (0538 GMT) from Bole International Airport and ‘lost contact’ six minutes later near Bishoftu, a town some 60 kilometres southeast of Addis Ababa by road. The weather in the capital was clear when the brand-new Boeing plane, delivered to Ethiopia last year, took off. The Boeing came down near the village of Tulu Fara outside Bishoftu. There was a massive crater seen at the crash site, with belongings and airplane parts scattered widely. Rescue crews were retrieving human remains from the wreckage. Police and troops were on the scene, as well as a crash investigation team from Ethiopia’s civil aviation agency. In the Kenyan capital, family members, friends, and colleagues of passengers were frantically waiting for news at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). “I am still hoping that all is fine, because I have been waiting for my sister since morning and we have not been told anything,” Peter Kimani said in the arrivals lounge over an hour after the plane was scheduled to land at 10:25am local time. His sister is a nurse who he said had gone to Congo. “We are still expecting our loved one from Addis … we have just received news that there is a plane that has crashed. We can only hope that she is not on that flight.”

Among those waiting, Khalid Ali Abdulrahman received happy news about his son, who works in Dubai. “I arrived here shortly after 10:00am and as I waited, a security person approached me and asked me which flight are you waiting for. I answered him quickly because I wanted him to direct me to the arrivals, so I told him Ethiopia, and then he said: ‘Sorry, that one has crashed’.” “I was shocked, but shortly after, my son contacted me and told me he is still in Addis and did not board that flight, he is waiting for the second one which has been delayed,” Khalid said.

African Union commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat said he had learnt of the crash with utter shock and immense sadness. “Our prayers are with the families of the passengers + crew as authorities search for survivors. I also express our full solidarity with the Govt & people of Ethiopia,” he said on Twitter.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office tweeted that it would like to express its deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones.

Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Faisal took to Twitter to share condolences on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan. Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta said he was ‘saddened’ by the news, adding, “My prayers go to all the families and associates of those on board.”

Published in Daily Times, March 11th 2019.