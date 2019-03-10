Moot stresses govt to enforce Article 25-A

Pakistan’s constitution enshrines the responsibility to provide free and quality education upon the state in article 25-A yet as many as 25 million children still remain out-of-school, said the former president of Islamabad District Bar Association Riasat Ali Azad, on Sunday.

He was speaking at the Islamabad Educational Forum’s conference titled, “Our Educational Needs”, further adding, “Other than out of school children, a high number of children are getting an education in private sector.”

He regretfully noted that parents chose private educational institutions for their children in an attempt to seek the best quality education, which was nowhere to be found in the government schools.

The event was attended by several educationists along with lawyers, members of the civil society, and parents, who were all of the view that successive governments in Pakistan had failed to accomplish their duty towards the educational needs of children.

The speakers suggested that the government should ensure that children are equipped with an education, which enables them to face challenges ahead in their lives. They even called on educational institutions to work towards a clear understanding of the taught concepts so that students do not require evening tutoring. The schools should provide opportunities for both mental and physical growth, educationists added.

Private schools flourishing because govt sector not providing quality education

Many parents, meanwhile, stressed that they were ready to afford high school fees but could not tolerate lower quality of education.

An educationist, Dr Akbar Yazdani, pointed out that schools operated in both private and public sectors across the world. However, their provision of education is of a similar standard and quality, something which cannot be seen in Pakistan, he maintained.

Dr Yazdani believed that people here preferred private sector institutions because of the assumption that government institutions would not offer the excellent standard of education that they required for their children. “It was private education sector which played a pivotal role in increasing literacy level of the country”, he further added.

Recalling the official figures, the educationist noted that despite spending Rs 1000 billion on education in five years, the government of Sindh could not make any significant change in the provincial literacy ratio.

He claimed that around 35 million children were enrolled in private schools, which was a big question on government schools.

While discussing the Supreme Court directive for a 20 per cent reduction in tuition fee of all private schools charging more than Rs 5000 month, a representative of a private school said that while they were paying taxes to the government, this fee was their only source of income.

He argued that it would be difficult to meet all expenses incurred in their provision of quality education in small and air-conditioned classes in reduced fees.

He alleged that the government treated schools like any other business.

“If they want to provide relief to parents they should improve the quality of their own schools, or pass some benefit on to private schools which can be transferred to parents”, he suggested.

The representative claimed that around 55 per cent of tuition fee income in private schools goes into staff salaries.

Muhammad Abu Zar was an engineer but taught by choice. He recalled that teachers had remained marginalized for a long time yet the mushrooming growth of private schools had increased competition within this profession and, therefore, the organisations were compelled to pay teachers better than before.

A single mother, Nida Maqsood, who was also a teacher, said that she willingly chose a private school for her daughter because she also required a psychiatric in addition to teachers for her.

A representative of a teachers’ association noted that the presence of the regulatory bodies was necessary but the government should also make certain policies under which it could check whether parents preferring to enrol their children in elite schools were taxpayers. Non-tax payers should be liable under that policy, she added.

Published in Daily Times, March 11th 2019.