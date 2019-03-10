FAST varsity awards 59 medals for best performance

The FAST National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences on Sunday awarded 59 gold and silver medals to students who performed in excellent in different fields during semester fall 2018.

Among the awarded medals 21 were gold medals, 18 were silver and 20 were bronze medals to the students who secured top three positions in fall 2018 examinations for different batches of computer sciences, management sciences and Electrical Engineering department

While addressing the award distribution ceremony, Rector FAST university Dr. Ayub Alvi congratulated the top position holders and encouraged the students to play a proactive role in national development by showcasing their talent and spirit.

Stressing upon the moral values, he said that true success lies in being a good human being and becoming a source of inspiration for others. Though getting good grades and top positions mean a lot in academic career but ultimate success in practical life depends upon commitment and team work, he added.

While talking about different factors involved in the success of students, Dr. Ayub Alvi said that many people including parents and teachers play huge role behind the scenes and their part must be acknowledged. Dr. Ayub Alvi said that spreading your knowledge should never be ignored because it’s the easiest way to play positive role in national growth.

In computer Sciences, Maira Farooq, Usama Ali, Syed Haider Ali Shah, Ayesha Qamar, Syed Hammad Ali Shaha, Daniyal Hassan, Muhammad Farjad Ilyas and Nabeel Danish received the gold medals. Silver medals were conferred on Atqa Rabiya Amir, Muhammad Amer Farooq, Haysam Bin Tahir and Hurriya Nasir.

Nauria Memoona Rashid, Aqib Ahmad, Sher Bano, Namrah Rasool, Muhammad Soban Raza Gillani and Muhammad Adil Fayyaz were awarded with bronze medal. Electrical Engineering department, Areeba Kamran, Qurat Ul Ain Somroo, Hamza Abbasi, Ayesha Ishaq were awarded with gold medal while silver medals were received by Raheel Ahmed, Muhammad Uzair, Muhammad Almas Mujeed, Hamna Noor and Mzna Naeem. Muhammad Aqib Khan, Malik Abdul Wahab, Umar Khurram Mirza and Ayman Sajjad achieved bronze medals.

In Fast School of Management, Rijja Abid Ansari, Ramsha Waseem, Zoha Javaid, Humnah Khan and Muhammad Irshad Mirza, Muhammad Shahjamal Qureshi, Faizan Shahid, Arisha Baig and Muhammad Zuhaib Farrukh were given the gold medal for excellence in fall 2018 examinations. Sarah Rashid, Syed Ahmed Ali, Seemab Khan, Ali Asad Rabbani, Malik Mansoon Ali, Muhammad Bilal Khan, Rafia Naveed and Fatima Tahir received silver medal while the bronze medals were awarded to Sarah Khalil, Areeba Khan, Kainat Amjad, Akash Ahmed Kalhoro and Minahil Zara, Syed Asad Ullah Javed, Rooh Ul Amin, Momina Shuja, Hania Khan and Moeed Ejaz.

Published in Daily Times, March 11th 2019.