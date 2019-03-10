I want to be like my mother everyday: Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan penned a heart touching tribute for her mother on International Women’s Day. The actress also posted a picture of her mother holding baby Mahira in her arms.

“Here is a picture of my Ama from the day that I was born. She has had rheumatoid arthritis for the last 30 years. She’s been in pain ever since. Despite that, she has worked as a teacher most of her life. Raised me and my brother, while running our home. She has trouble doing normal day to day things now – like walking, taking a bath or even making her own hair,” she wrote.

“Now here’s the thing – she smiles through it all. She is always grateful. Always thanking God for little things. She keeps telling us ‘tender mercies’ is what one must be grateful for. She enjoys her tea and makhan toast like no other. And even though she can’t dance, she doesn’t miss a chance to groove to the music she loves.”

“Today and every single day I want to be like her. Happy women’s day to all you women, bravely going through life with a smile on your faces!”

Published in Daily Times, March 11th 2019.