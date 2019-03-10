Do Kraft Heinz’ travails signal a reckoning in US food?

Buffeted by rising consumer taste for fresh ingredients, competition from upstarts and a tricky retail environment, 150-year-old Campbell Soup now finds itself having to rethink the business of soup.

It is a similar tale at Kraft, whose once-popular yellow and white cheese singles are no longer ubiquitous. And at Kellogg, which has seen demand for cereal go soft.

As the travails of these and other companies show, iconic brands that dominated 20th century American supermarkets are having a much tougher time in the Amazon-Whole Foods era.

Kraft Heinz last month announced a steep annual loss following a $15.4 billion asset impairment, partly from writing down the value of the Oscar Mayer and Kraft trademarks.

Some experts see a broader reckoning in the American food industry akin to the shakeout in other sectors, though technology is not really the main culprit in this case.

Many of Kraft Heinz’ products are “geriatric brands” that were “created in the early or mid-20th century, at a time when consumers aspired to eat ‘American food’ and advertising reached almost everyone through television,” said Anastacia Marx de Salcedo, author of “Combat-Ready Kitchen,” a history of processed foods.

By contrast, today’s consumers are more ethnically diverse, health conscious and food adventurous, she said, adding that many of the older brands will see market share fall further or disappear entirely.

Saved by treats, snacks

The industry’s response thus far has included healthier options that are low-fat, low-sodium or gluten-free items. There are also more flavors of flagship products, with Special K breakfast cereal now available in vanilla and almond as well as blueberry with lemon clusters, among other options. But these efforts have not reversed the trend.

Major food companies also have popular cookie and snack products that can make up for weakness in other products, although the industry’s overall record with consolidation is mixed.

Campbell Soup, which has faced pressure from activist investor Daniel Loeb, has offset weakness in soup with solid Pepperidge Farm sales.

