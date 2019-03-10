The house always wins? Casinos boom despite trade war

The trade war may have sent ripples of uncertainty through the world’s second-largest economy but one corner of China has so far remained steadfastly buoyant — the gambling enclave of Macau.

The city’s fortunes depend almost solely on its gambling industry, which in a single week rakes in more gaming revenue than Las Vegas makes in a month.

The trade tensions between Washington and Beijing — and the general slowing down of China’s economy — has hit businesses hard across the region.

But in the past few weeks Macau’s four casino giants — SJM, Sands China, Galaxy Entertainment and Wynn — have all reported a bumper year of gaming revenues and profits.

Chen Jinjun, a 46-year-old car garage owner from eastern Zhejiang province, says he has little interest in seeing much of the former Portuguese colony during his five day visit with friends.

“I mainly come for playing at the casinos, not sightseeing,” he tells AFP, saying he expects to drop around 50,000 yuan ($7,450).

“Apart from food and hotel, the rest will all be for gambling. And if I win some money, then I’ll buy some luxuries like handbags and clothes.”

Players like Chen are the oil that keep Macau’s economic engine ticking — even in the midst of a trade war.

“The Macau market actually had a very good 2018,” Grant Govertson, an expert on the industry at Union Gaming told AFP.

“The good news… is that the mass-market segment continues to exhibit solid growth and is the market segment that drives operating profits for the industry.”

VIPs and high rollers

There was once a time when the casino giants paid little attention to the mass-market players like Chen. Instead they hungrily courted the VIPs and high rollers to fill their coffers.

But a widespread corruption crackdown by Chinese President Xi Jinping saw a dramatic decline in VIP fortunes from 2014 as wealthy mainland gamblers — many of them officials with suitcases of illicit cash — tried to avoid attracting attention.

The VIP market has returned in the past two years although analysts noted a drying up in the latter half of 2018 as the trade war bit. But the mass-market gamblers keep coming and up until January Macau reported 29 consecutive months of gaming revenue growth.

That contraction in January suggests Macau is far from invulnerable to the trade war, especially if the conflict deepens.

Published in Daily Times, March 11th 2019.