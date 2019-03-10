Pakistan to participate in Special Olympics Game in Abu Dhabi 2019

Pakistan’s Special Olympic team of 92 athletes and 27 coaches departed from Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore on 8 March to compete in 10 events and join over 7000 athletes from around the world at the World Games. The event is scheduled to take place from 14th to 21st March in Abu Dhabi.

The official airline partner of Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, Etihad Airways arranged a heartfelt welcome for Team Pakistan. Special guest and actress, Sarwat Gilani also joined the celebration to wish the inspiring athletes good luck.

Vice President Central Region of Etihad Airways, Amer Khan said: “Etihad Airways has been supporting and working with Special Olympics of Pakistan (SOP) for nine years now, participating in local events and fundraisers, so it gives us great pleasure that the Special Olympics World Games 2019 is taking place in Abu Dhabi.

It is the first time these mega games are being held in the Middle East where over 7,500 athletes and 3,000 coaches representing 192 countries will participate in 24 officially sanctioned Olympic-style sports in world-class venues throughout Abu Dhabi.