Jennifer Lopez engaged to Alex Rodriguez

Singing superstar Jennifer Lopez and retired baseball great Alex Rodriguez have been one of the most glam celebrity couples in recent years. Fans, get ready: a J-Rod wedding is on the cards.

Lopez and Rodriguez confirmed on Instagram late Saturday that they are engaged.

Both posted a picture of their hands at sunset, with Lopez’s enormous diamond ring.

View this post on Instagram ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 9, 2019 at 5:34pm PST

While the multi-hyphenate singer-actress-dancer-producer only captioned the pic with heart emojis, Rodriguez went a bit farther, writing in lower-case letters: “she said yes.”

Lopez, 49, and Rodriguez, 43, have been a couple for about two years.

Lopez, currently the executive producer and judge on NBC reality dance competition show “World of Dance,” is set to go on tour later this year across North America. She wrapped up a Vegas residency in 2018.

She has been married three times: to Ojani Noa, back-up dancer Cris Judd, and singer Marc Anthony, with whom she has 11-year-old twins. She also had a high-profile relationship with actor Ben Affleck.