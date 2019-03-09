Dull activity as benchmark index loses 1.5% WoW

The KSE-100 posted lackluster performance as it lost 589 points to close the week at 38,950, marking the fifth consecutive week to close in the red.

Average daily traded volumes shrunk 29 percent week-on-Week (WoW) to 114 million shares while Daily Traded Value averaged at US$33 million, down 35 percent WoW.

During the week the second mini-budget was approved, providing much relief particularly to the auto sector as it allowed non-filers of tax returns to purchase locally manufactured vehicles while limiting them from the purchase of imported vehicles, said an equity analyst Ali H. Zaidi.

Furthermore, with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) decision just months away, the federal government announced seizure of all assets linked to organizations banned by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and detained individuals with links to these organizations in an attempt to comply with the requirements set forth by the force. On a sector wise basis, Oil & Gas Marketing (down 3.0%) and Oil and Gas Exploration Companies (down 4.2%) were among the major losers of the week while Automobile Assemblers (up 7.4%) and Investment Banks (up 11%) posted the highest returns. Net foreign selling increased from US$1.3 million to US$3.5 million, reflecting an increase of 161 percent WoW. Continuing from last week, foreign selling was mostly witnessed in Commercial Banks and Oil & Gas Marketing Companies. Other significant news flows from the week include: US$1 billion grant committed by China for nearly 20 social sector programs, Expression of interest by two Chinese groups to invest nearly $2 billion in Pakistan’s housing sector, issuance of orders to set up a third LNG terminal on a fast track basis and Saudi Arabia’s vow to support Pakistan in settling disputes with India.

