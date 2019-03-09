PM lauded for action against greedy gas companies

The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Saturday lauded the Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking notice of gas companies which are busy looting masses for maximising their profits.

The gas companies are discouraging private sector trying to import LNG to ensure their domination and continue to earn handsome profits.

Despite years of hard work, not a single private company has been allowed to import LNG which has given state-run companies a free hand to mint money at the cost of masses and the economy, said said Chairman Brig. Muhammad Aslam Khan (Retd).

The former government encouraged the private sector to import LNG which resulted in investments by over two dozen companies but not a single entity could make it due to bureaucratic red-tapism and conspiracies, he added.

He said that allowing the private sector to import LNG will reduce the price of fuel which will benefit masses which is against the interests of some influential.

Brig. Muhammad Aslam Khan observed that OGRA should not be made dysfunctional by keeping its quorum incomplete while the appointment of energy officials in OGRA should be stopped as it is a clear conflict of interest.

He said that only functional and empowered regulator can safeguard interests of masses to some extent.He noted that gas companies are earning billions of rupees but they want more, therefore, gas prices are being revised upwards frequently.

Last year the price of LNG was 10.59 dollars per MMBtu while now it is $10.30 but the benefit has not been transferred to the consumers who are paying more than Rs41 per MMBtu.

He noted that SNGPL’s line losses were 8.07 percent but now the same has been pushed up to 10.79 percent which will add huge money to their coffers at the cost of masses which must be noticed.

Published in Daily Times, March 10th 2019.