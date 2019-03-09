SBP to soon receive second tranche of $2 billion from Abu Dhabi fund

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Saturday signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) for the placement of the second tranche of $2 billion.

SBP is expected to receive the $2 billion deposit shortly. The central bank had received the first tranche of $1 billion from the Abu Dhabi Fund in January.

The agreement for the placement of the second tranche of $2 billion by ADFD with the SBP has been signed. These funds are expected to be received shortly by SBP, a notification read.

In January, the SBP had signed an agreement with ADFD for $3 billion to be deposited in the SBP account.

Foreign Office has announced that the funds “will help Pakistan achieve financial stability and overcome economic challenges.”

Published in Daily Times, March 10th 2019.