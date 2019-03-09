LHC to hear plea seeking PM’s disqualification tomorrow

The Lahore High Court on Saturday accepted for hearing a petition seeking Prime Minister Imran Khan’s disqualification under articles 62 and 63 of the constitution.

The plea, which will be heard on March 11, claims that PM Khan had concealed the alleged parentage of Tyrian White in his nomination papers for the 2018 general election. “Imran Khan did not mention White as one of his dependants in his nomination papers, and thus he does not measure up to Article 62 and Article 63 of the constitution,” the petition read.

Articles 62 and 63 set the precondition for a member of parliament to be sadiq and ameen (honest and righteous).

The petitioner demanded that Imran Khan be disqualified.

Earlier this year, the Islamabad High Court had thrown out a similar petition terming it non-maintainable as it involved personal matters.

Published in Daily Times, March 10th 2019.