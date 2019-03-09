Shiv Khera’s book gives hope to lost souls

You Can Win is written by Indian author and educator Shiv Khera, who has so far written 16 books including this one.

You Can Win has sold over 2.76 million copies in 16 languages, and is now an international bestseller. It was first published in 1998. Between 1998-2002, the book was reprinted 20 times. After that, it was revised in 2002 and again reprinted from 2003-2008 for 26 times. The new edition of this book was published by Bloomsbury in 2014.

Every chapter of the book starts with a motivating quote and encourages the reader to read further, for example, “The winner has a solution for every problem; the loser has a problem for every solution.”

You Can Win carries step-by-step tools for achievers. Moreover, Shiv Khera advises on how to boost your self esteem and compares the winners to losers in every chapter of it.

No doubt, his books attract the attention of readers and can be understood by the readers without any hesitation. Likewise, his book You Can Win also attracts the reader and acknowledges him/her at the first sentence of the book, “Success does not mean an absence of problems, it is overcoming the problems”. In this book, he describes how to overcome the problems of life and reach to the highest peak of success.

This book highlights the importance of discipline, attitude, commitment, motivation and many more. The way Shiv Khera enumerates the power of commitment and attitude is quiet different that I realised before reading this book. However, his books always carry a message with themselves as the book focused on self empowerment and self respect. The author gives step-by-step tactics on how to be successful and to escape from the harsh circumstances of life and lean toward success. Shiv Khera always follows the right path and gives motivations to accomplish more by removing the barriers to effectiveness. However, the book is rich in success quotes of successful personalities like; Albert Einstein, Bill Gates, Thomas Edison and many more.

He briefly narrated the positive self esteem and negative self esteem and their impacts on our lives. The book also determines the importance of education and the way to get the education. This book also appears some major issues that are running out in our societies and destroying the lives of youths like; alcohol, pornography, negative movies, profanity and many more and wisely suggests us to follow the right path in our lives and avoid these.

I have heard about this book from my teacher and friends, they admired it a lot, but now I think that they did so little because it is tremendously written by Shiv Khera and I got a way of success from this book, therefore, Shiv Khera became my favourite writer.

The writer is a student at Bolan Grammar School. He can be reached at harromurad0@gmail.com

Published in Daily Times, March 10th 2019.