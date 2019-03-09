Exploring a cosmopolitan city on the crossroads of France

Atlantic waves crash on the beaches of this cosmopolitan city, a crossroads between France, Spain and the Basque country.

Biarritz comes alive in the evenings, when surfers mingle with locals around Les Halles, the central market.

With everything in walking distance, and just a two-hour flight from the UK, it’s a glitzy but affordable weekend away…

In the heart of Biarritz but on a quiet street, these stylish Scandi-style apartments set in a traditional French terraced house have wooden floors and balconies.

Go for the apartment with a terrace and enjoy breakfast in the sun.

Flat with terrace from £71 per night.

Just 400 m from Grand Plage -Biarritz’s most popular beach – this hotel with friendly owners offers 16 rooms with charming views.

Doubles from £68 B&B.

In the heart of Biarritz but on a quiet street, stylish Scandi-style apartments are set in a traditional French terraced house that has wooden floors and balconies. Go for the apartment with a terrace and enjoy breakfast in the sun

Just a six-minute walk from the city centre, Annie and Marc’s informal but chic B&B houses three guest rooms which have access to a small heated pool and luscious garden.

Marc, an architect, and Annie serve a continental breakfast of yoghurt, juice, homemade fruit salad and freshly-baked pastries.

You can’t come to Biarritz without visiting the historic market in the centre of town. Forty traders sell locally-sourced seafood, meats, cheese, Basque bakes, fruit and vegetables.

Visit the fishmongers and try the oysters which are served in batches of a dozen and paired with a glass of good French wine for just £6 – the perfect cure for a hangover.

Open daily from 7.30am-2pm in winter and 7.30am-2pm and 6-9pm in summer.

Large tables are shared at this bustling restaurant next to the central market that serves classic French food – and tapas for £1.50 apiece. Go for the plump Atlantic prawns, oysters and grilled cockles.

Join the in-crowd at this seafront bar which overlooks La Cote Des Basques beach – the perfect spot for a sunset drink.

Wooden benches have sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean.

The slightly more expensive local beer is justified when paired with pintxos (toothpick food) that costs from as little as 80p a plate.

Biarritz is said to be the birthplace of surfing, so learn how to ‘pop up’ and ride a wave at Biarritz Surf Training School on Cote des Basques beach, which runs lessons from their beach tent hut, which has changing rooms.

£35 for a 90-minute ‘initiation course’, including equipment.

A short walk along a metal footbridge, Rocher de la Vierge, a landmark rock formation surrounded by crashing waves in the Bay of Biscay, has dramatic views of the ocean, city, and its beaches, with a Virgin Mary statue on top. Napoleon III decided to connect the rock with the cliff by a wooden bridge. A good spot to watch surfers at sunset – just don’t get soaked.

Standing 73 m above sea level on a rocky cliff, the Phare de Biarritz lighthouse has sweeping ocean views which, on a sunny day, is well worth the 248 steps it takes to get to the top balcony.

There’s a bar at the bottom if you’re thirsty. Open on weekend afternoons in winter and morning and afternoons every day in summer.

Ryanair has return flights from London Stansted from £37. Biarritz is a city on the Bay of Biscay, on the Atlantic coast in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques department in the French Basque Country in southwestern France. It is located 35 kilometres from the border with Spain. It is a luxurious seaside tourist destination known for the Hôtel du Palais, its casinos in front of the sea and its surfing culture.

Published in Daily Times, March 10th 2019.