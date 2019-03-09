Shiffrin triumphs to seal record 15 World Cup wins in a season

CZECH REPUBLIC: American Mikaela Shiffrin became the first Alpine skier to win 15 races in a single campaign after she won the women’s World Cup slalom in Spinlderuv Mlyn on Saturday. The previous record of 14 was held by Swiss skier Vreni Schneider who set the mark in 1988-89. Shiffrin, who is the runaway leader in the race for the overall title, could extend the record next week with the 23-year-old expected to take part in three events at the World Cup Finals in Andorra. In the men’s category, Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen won the World Cup giant slalom in Kranjska Gora, beating compatriot Rasmus Windingstad by 0.24 seconds while Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt finished third, 0.56 seconds behind. Austria’s Marcel Hirscher, who leads the overall rankings, finished sixth, 0.92 seconds behind Kristoffersen.

Published in Daily Times, March 10th 2019.