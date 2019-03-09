Fire breaks out in Sui gas field

A massive fire at the Sui gas field in Dera Bugti, Balochistan, on Saturday, led to the suspension of the gas supply to parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A spokesperson of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) said in a statement that the fire had erupted early Saturday morning at the gas field’s purification plant. Officials said that it spread to the main line from the nozzles supplying gas to the compressor plant. The company has recommended the immediate closure of gas wells at Zamzama, Kunj, Hassan and Pirkoh. While the Sui Southern Gas Company officials have been informed about the incident, the authorities have ordered to suspend the supply of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) to Sui Northern Gas from Dadu. It was said that the gas supply of 170 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) has been suspended to the SNGPL.

