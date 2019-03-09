Pulwama aftermath

Sir: Indian claim of it’s two jets after crossing LoC have dropped two-100kg bombs in our territory is counter-productive strategy. Bogus surgical strikes and such claims have been their repeated affirmations to divert people attention from the gross human rights violations in Kashmir by producing war hysteria.

Once again Indian government has decided to leave no stone unturned to isolate Pakistan internationally and change its people psyche for war.

It’s ostensible from all the nooks and corner that war is not a solution and neither is the jingoistic approach of India; engendering war hysteria. Gone are the days of conventional warfare; so far, it is inevitable to refrain from them because of new means like nuclear weapons.

Galvanising public and troops towards war will only hamper the economic growth of both the sides and give poverty a chance. Comparatively, India will be at a greater loss than Pakistan because so far its economy is improving at a better rate of seven percent than 3-4 percent of Pakistan.

Indian mudslinging approach has again been baseless, even confirmed by its former spy cheif that Pulwama attack does not belong to Pakistan through any angle and neither any evidence of Pakistan’s hand has been displayed by India yet.

Being a Pakistani citizen, I strongly reject all the bogus allegations on the glory of our armed forces. surely, these antiquated techniques are not going to work this time; to avert Kashmir determination for the right of freedom, and the means for winning general elections.

TARIQ NAWAZ JUNEJO

Hyderabad

Published in Daily Times, March 10th 2019.