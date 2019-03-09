Bugh electricity woes

Sir: Village Bugh is 20km away from Turbat. With the passage of time, its population is increasing but provided facilities are decreasing rapidly.

First, we have decade old electricity distribution system which is now unable to bear load and in case of breakdown, revamping is like hard nut to crack. Five-days back, due to short-circuiting, electricity disappeared and we are still waiting for any messiah for repair.

Our provincial government is requested to look into this matter.

SARFIRAZ SARWER

Turbat

Published in Daily Times, March 10th 2019.