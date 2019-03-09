Recruitment in Sindh

Sir: Recently, SPSC announced job vacancies in education department including Taluka Education Officer, Assistant education officer and subject specialist. Required qualification for these jobs is very discouraging. Such as only MBA/MPA degree-holders can apply for TEO/AEO posts and for subject specialist required degree is MA in concerned subject and Med.

In Punjab, education officers are selected merely on MA degree. Moreover, the quality of education in Sindh is poorer than Punjab, despite that hard educational policies have been imposed in Sindh which cause a great obstacle on the way to success for the talented students of Sindh.

Importantly, this education policy makes only a few particular degree holders eligible for the said posts while the major part of unemployed educated aspirants who have even MA and MPhil degrees are deprived of the opportunity to apply for the given posts.

On one hand, education minister is claiming that he was trying to bring advancement in the education department while on the other hand, aspirants are being hold back from the chance of getting a job.

Many candidates had protested before Hyderabad Press Club demanding that these jobs could be for candidate bearing MA only. Education minister and CM Sindh are requested to look into this matter.

RIAZ AHMED

Hyderabad

Published in Daily Times, March 10th 2019.